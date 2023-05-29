Football ground's on fire for Kings of Leon concerts

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished: Last Updated: Comments

It was festival not football fever that took over Wrexham's Racecourse Ground at the weekend.

A packed Racecourse Stadium for Kings of Leon
A packed Racecourse Stadium for Kings of Leon

The Kings of Leon played two gigs at the ground, attracting about 40,000 fans from across the UK.

It was also a return to the town for Kelly Jones, this time with his new band, Far from Saints.

He fronted Stereophonics when they played at the Racecourse ground in 2018.

Kings of Leon fans on both Saturday and Sunday said it was one of the best gigs they had been to.

Hotels were full and concert goers even took to social media to ask residents if they would rent out their driveways for the evening.

Some fans said not enough carriages had been laid on for the trains arriving at Wrexham General Station close to the town and others were faced with long walked back to their accommodation when they couldn't get taxis.

The concerts were extra-special as they helped celebrate Wrexham's promotion and return to the Football League.

Co-owner of the club, Hollywood Star, Ryan Reynolds said he was gutting that he couldn't make the concerts.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Music
Entertainment
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News