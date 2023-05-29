Football ground's on fire for Kings of Leon concerts

A packed Racecourse Stadium for Kings of Leon

The Kings of Leon played two gigs at the ground, attracting about 40,000 fans from across the UK.

It was also a return to the town for Kelly Jones, this time with his new band, Far from Saints.

He fronted Stereophonics when they played at the Racecourse ground in 2018.

Kings of Leon fans on both Saturday and Sunday said it was one of the best gigs they had been to.

Hotels were full and concert goers even took to social media to ask residents if they would rent out their driveways for the evening.

Some fans said not enough carriages had been laid on for the trains arriving at Wrexham General Station close to the town and others were faced with long walked back to their accommodation when they couldn't get taxis.

The concerts were extra-special as they helped celebrate Wrexham's promotion and return to the Football League.