Convoy of classic lorries hit the road for weekend of scenic trips

Tommy Williams driving his 1946 OY Bedford

The collective of preserved trucks saw famous makes of old such as Leyland, BMC, Dodge, AEC, Austin, Guy, Bedford, ERF, Seddon Atkinson, and Albion to existing makes of Scania and Volvo.

Starting from Llandeilo both days, the convoy of 22 trucks toured the scenic best of Mid and West Wales. Leominster hauliers Conods had two of their heritage fleet out, a Leyland and an ERF.

Ex-vehicle inspector Mike Chandler of Llandrindod Wells had his AEC Mercury, while Bob Sutton had his ex-M A Evans Scania 143m.

A throw back to the 1970's the Dodge K series meeting a classic landrover

A trio of stock lorries

The procession headed north to Llandovery to climb over the Sugar Loaf to Llanwrtyd Wells and Builth Wells.

Crossing the Wye and passing the busy showground and picking up the A483, it reached a coffee stop at Crossgates.

Here the collection of lorries caused a stir amongst the 60-plus motorcyclists assembled at the cafe before it was off again, this time up the A44 to Rhayader.

It rounded the town’s clock tower to take the main road up the Wye Valley to Eisteddfa Gurig, then dropped down to Ponterwyd and onto the seaside town of Aberystwyth. After lunch the lorries took the coast road down to Aberaeron.

The ex M A Evans' Scania 143m owned by Bob Sutton of Craven Arms

Teifion Thomas driving Tommy Williams Austin with Conods Leyland behind

They went onto Lampeter, Talley and returned to Llandeilo and the finish, with the convoy completing the 141 miles without missing a beat.

Bathed in sunshine, a second day saw more lorries join the run. Tommy Williams had three of his fleet out, two Bedfords and an Austin.

Tommy had chosen to drive his 1946 OY Bedford with the Austin being driven by Teifion Thomas who had driven it in the late 1960s and early 70s working on coal deliveries. A total of 28 lorries took off for their 120-mile tour, leaving the station yard at Llandeilo to retrace their steps slightly, to the eight miles to Llanwrda where the lorries turned onto the A482.

A lovely restored 1953 Leyland Comet 90

Shropshire's T J Parry with the AEC Mammoth Major

Heading up the Dulais valley before climbing the hills to drop into the Teifi Valley, they crossed the Teifi at Lampeter, before continuing onto Temple Bar and dropping to head down the Aeron valley to Aberaeron.

Picking up the coast road, the drivers were treated to stunning sea views over Cardigan Bay to the dinner stop at the Internal Fire Museum of Power at Tan-Y-Groes.

After an interesting look around the museum and refreshments it was time for the off again, continuing south on the coast road to Cardigan where the convoy picked up the A478 to Crymych, Llandissilio to pick up the A40 again at Narberth.