Apprentices graduate and look forward to bright future in their careers

Cambrian Training Graduation 2023. Pictured are all the Graduates with Faith O'Brien (Managing Director of Cambrian Training Company) Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

Sixty apprentices received their graduation scrolls in their cap and gowns at the ceremony organised by Welshpool-based Cambrian Training Company at the Metropole Hotel and Spa, Llandrindod Wells.

The graduates included Patrick Rixson, 24, head chef at Bank Farm Leisure, Horton, Gower, who qualified as an engineer before deciding to focus on his passion for cooking, having been inspired by his mum.

Patrick began washing pots in the kitchen at his local pub, The Ship Inn in Port Eynon, at the age of 15 .

Keen to continue learning, he recently completed a Higher Apprenticeship (Level 4) in Hospitality Management and hopes to gain experience working in other kitchens in the future before ultimately opening his own bistro where he can teach chefs.

“Apprenticeships are brilliant because they offer you so many opportunities to progress yourself whilst working full-time,” said Patrick. “They open your eyes to what the trade can offer when you have the right skills the knowledge under your belt.

“My advice to school leavers or anyone considering their future career is not to be a sheep and follow the flock to college or university. You can progress on your own through an apprenticeship and achieve more than you would by going to college or university, building up a huge debt at the end.”

Training officer Will Richards said: “We can teach the skills and theory, but we can’t teach the will to succeed and Patrick has that in abundance.

“The last year has been character building for him because he combined the Higher Apprenticeship with running a busy kitchen.”

Cambrian Training’s managing director Faith O’Brien told the graduates: “You have worked hard, showed dedication and have come out on top, with skills and knowledge that will last a lifetime.

“Your training has given you the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally and to become part of a skilled workforce that will make a valuable contribution to society.

“Remember that learning never stops. Your apprenticeship has provided you with a solid foundation, but the future is yours to shape.”