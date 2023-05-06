Notification Settings

Work begins on popular line between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury

By Lauren Hill

Engineering works will begin today on the train route from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury.

Transport for Wales said no trains will be operating between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury.
Beach-goers may need to plan a different journey as the popular route will be replaced by buses, Transport for Wales (TfW) tweeted today.

Work will be ongoing from Saturday, May 6 to Sunday, May 21.

The route, which takes just over an hour and sees 23 trains a day, will likely be replaced by a coach, although some of TfW's services are lower-floor buses.

Tickets cost around £20 each.

Those who require assisted travel are asked to contact the team on 03330 050 501.

