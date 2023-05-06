Work begins on popular line between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury

Transport for Wales said no trains will be operating between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury.

Beach-goers may need to plan a different journey as the popular route will be replaced by buses, Transport for Wales (TfW) tweeted today.

Work will be ongoing from Saturday, May 6 to Sunday, May 21.

The route, which takes just over an hour and sees 23 trains a day, will likely be replaced by a coach, although some of TfW's services are lower-floor buses.

Tickets cost around £20 each.