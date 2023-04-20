Scholarship gives young people in farming the chance to travel the world

Last year's scholarship winners

The Gareth Raw Rees Memorial Scholarship, supported by the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, is making up to £3,000 available make travel dreams come true and allow applications under the age of 30 the chance to learn more about agriculture in other countries?

NFU Cymru County Adviser, Peter Howells said: “The scholarship fund was launched in 1984 in memory of the late Gareth Raw Rees MBE from Ceredigion whose considerable energies had always been directed towards promoting the interests of young people in farming and in the countryside. He was a firm believer in the inestimable benefits of travelling towards the fulfilment of a broader and more rewarding education.”

The Scholarship is managed by the Raw Rees family, NFU Cymru, NFU Mutual, Wales YFC, the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) at Aberystwyth University and the Future Farmers of Wales.

“The Gareth Raw Rees Scholarship offers fantastic opportunities for young people to travel and learn about farming methods in other parts of the world,” said Trevor Lloyd, Chairman of NFU Mutual’s Advisory Board for Wales.

“In today’s fast changing agricultural industry, it’s vital that our young farmers gain a wider perspective to help them farm successfully, which is why NFU Mutual is a strong supporter of the scholarship scheme. Over the years we’ve received some exceptional applications from some very capable and enterprising young people and have been able to support their efforts in visiting and learning about a variety of agricultural techniques employed across the globe. We very much look forward to receiving some equally impressive applications once again in 2023.”

the winners will be announced at this year's Royal Welsh Show.