Forgotten potential of textiles explored at Wonderwool Wales

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Thousands of visitors to Wonderwool Wales next weekend, April 22-23 will have a chance to see a new, short documentary, which reveals the forgotten potential of wool in textiles and the industry’s urgent need for sustainable solutions.

Students creating the documentary
The work of four students from the University of West England in Bristol, Forgotten Fibre delves into the applications of wool in the textile industry and its sustainable uses, as an alternative to synthetics made from plastics

The students will be attending Wonderwool Wales, the award-winning show that celebrates all that’s great about Welsh wool and natural fibres, at Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells to promote their documentary, made as part of their course.

Organisers say the documentary is perfectly suited to Wonderwool Wales, the annual festival that brings together people and businesses with a passion for Welsh wool and its versatility as a material for creative crafts, designer clothes, home furnishings and more.

The weekend event, which has more than 230 exhibitors this year, covers everything from the start to the end of the creative process.

Wonderwool Wales tickets, costing £12 per day or £22 for the weekend, may be purchased online in advance at wonderwoolwales.co.uk or at the gate.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

