Rare Scout and Girl Guides collection for sale at Newtown auction

Ben Lloyd and Matt Clark with the collection

Tower Auctions in Newtown will sell the rare collection, which features a raft of different items, on Saturday.

As well as lapel badges and whistles, the collection features signs, notices, posters, glassware and clothing along with some very rare copper printing blocks featuring King George V and Baden Powell.

Auctioneer Ben Lloyd said: "It's a rare collection, all from one vendor, who has had a lifetime collecting all of this.

"We have a box containing various printing copper blocks, some still have their original wrappers on and have never been opened.

"They cover various scouting events including meeting Edward VIII just before he abdicated and there are items with King George VI.

"There are some pictures of Baden Powell and lots of intriguing items including a rare poster and lots of little collectibles, scout badges and belts and other accessories.It's a really vast collection."