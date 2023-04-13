Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rare Scout and Girl Guides collection for sale at Newtown auction

By Matthew PanterMid WalesPublished:

A life-time collection of Scout and Girl Guide memorabilia is set to go under the hammer this weekend.

Ben Lloyd and Matt Clark with the collection
Ben Lloyd and Matt Clark with the collection

Tower Auctions in Newtown will sell the rare collection, which features a raft of different items, on Saturday.

As well as lapel badges and whistles, the collection features signs, notices, posters, glassware and clothing along with some very rare copper printing blocks featuring King George V and Baden Powell.

Auctioneer Ben Lloyd said: "It's a rare collection, all from one vendor, who has had a lifetime collecting all of this.

"We have a box containing various printing copper blocks, some still have their original wrappers on and have never been opened.

"They cover various scouting events including meeting Edward VIII just before he abdicated and there are items with King George VI.

"There are some pictures of Baden Powell and lots of intriguing items including a rare poster and lots of little collectibles, scout badges and belts and other accessories.It's a really vast collection."

To find out more, visit easyliveauction.com/towerauctions/ or call 01686 628767

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Newtown
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News