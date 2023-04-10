Frustration as tourists 'abandon' cars 'with no thought' while visiting beauty spots

Cars on the verge near the footpath to Castell Dinas Bran

There were calls for drivers to not to block a narrow road above Llangollen amid fears that emergency vehicles may not be able to get to emergencies.

The start of the holiday season coincided with good weather over much of the Easter weekend and people living in tourist areas are now facing three bank holiday weekends in May.

Police in Snowdonia towed away some vehicles that were parked on double yellow lines at popular walking spots in the national park.

In Llangollen Joel Whitaker took to social media to urge motorists to be more considerate after spotting double parking on the panorama.

He said he was worried about the number of vehicles left on the road on the Panorama, particularly near to the public footpath at the back of Castell Dinas Bran hillfort.

"It seems silly season has well and truly started," he said.

"Cars were just abandoned with no thought for emergency service access or farm traffic access.

"Whilst it didn't look that bad, it was causing chaos due to people parking in the passing places and opposite each other on the verges."

Police have started towing away cars parked badly, such as those at Pen y Pass in Snowdonia. Photo: North Wales Police

He said visitors should use common sense and park in a way that did not restrict access for farmers who had land and farms in the areas and for the emergency services.

"I had words with some people who felt it was acceptable to throw their litter. The lambs could ingest that and die."

North Wales Police urged motorists to be responsible and think about where they park.

On Friday they towed away almost 40 vehicles parked dangerously on the narrow mountain routes in the Eryri/Snowdonia National Park.

"The irresponsible and dangerous parking we witnessed in Pen y Pass and Llyn Ogwen on Good Friday not only risks lives, but also prevents emergency vehicle access," a spokesperson said.

"We continue to work closely with our colleagues at Gwynedd Council and the Eryri National Park to help reduce the risk to walkers, cyclists and other road users.

"Any further vehicles found to be parked on the clearway, double yellows or causing an obstruction will also have their vehicle removed at their own expense. Please heed the warning."

Problems with irresponsible parking came to a head at the ending of lockdown in the Covid pandemic.