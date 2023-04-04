Churchstoke 45 homes scheme needs another time extension

Land Near Fir House Churchstoke

At a meeting of the council’s planning committee on Thursday, April 6, councillors will discuss an application to give the council an extension on the time limit to build a housing estate on council owned land in the village.

According to the report 20 per cent (nine houses) would be affordable.

The development would also include new adoptable roads providing access, as well as surface water and foul drainage provision.

The report said that a pedestrian link is also proposed from Wilber House to the industrial access at “Harry Tuffins shopping centre” which is now Midcounties Co-Operative shopping centre.

The site where Powys County Council want to build 45 homes in Churchstoke - looking towards Fir cottage. From Google Streetview

The application is in front of the committee as it is seen to be a “major planning application” by the council and is the second time that an extension to the time limit has been asked for.

A previous extension was agreed in January 2020.

In January 2017, the Planning committee granted outline planning consent to build the homes on 1.7 hectares of land next to Fir House in Churchstoke.

The means that the principle for building on the site has been agreed – but the details of the scheme need to be submitted in a further planning application.

Senior planning officer, Richard Edwards said: “The original application was an allocated housing site in the Powys Unitary Development Plan which has also been carried forward as a residential allocation in the Local Development Plan (LDP).

“It is not considered that a failure to begin the development will contribute to uncertainty about the future pattern of development in the area.”

Part of the proposal would see a contribution go towards maintaining recreation and play facilities in the village if none are provided as part of the development.

This would be in the form of a payment to Churchstoke community council.