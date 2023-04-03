Interim boss announced as council chief executive suffering ill health wished speedy recovery

Dr Caroline Turner

The current Chief Executive, Dr Caroline Turner is absent due to ill health.

Former City and County of Swansea Council Chief Executive Jack Straw OBE will take up the position of Interim Chief Executive on April 10.

Powys County Council Leader, Councillor James Gibson-Watt said that the council wished Caroline all the best and a speedy recovery.

He said “Jack is a very experienced local executive officer who is well known to Powys having chaired the council’s Improvement and Assurance Board in the past. We look forward to welcoming him back to Powys.

Commenting on his appointment Mr Straw said, “I welcome the opportunity to work again with the Councillors and Officers in Powys and will continue the focus on maintaining and improving the vital public services the council and its partners are responsible for."