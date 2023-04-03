Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Interim boss announced as council chief executive suffering ill health wished speedy recovery

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished: Comments

Powys County Council has announced the appointment of an interim Chief Executive.

Dr Caroline Turner
Dr Caroline Turner

The current Chief Executive, Dr Caroline Turner is absent due to ill health.

Former City and County of Swansea Council Chief Executive Jack Straw OBE will take up the position of Interim Chief Executive on April 10.

Powys County Council Leader, Councillor James Gibson-Watt said that the council wished Caroline all the best and a speedy recovery.

He said “Jack is a very experienced local executive officer who is well known to Powys having chaired the council’s Improvement and Assurance Board in the past. We look forward to welcoming him back to Powys.

Commenting on his appointment Mr Straw said, “I welcome the opportunity to work again with the Councillors and Officers in Powys and will continue the focus on maintaining and improving the vital public services the council and its partners are responsible for."

Jack has spent more than 40-years’ experience in both local Government and the NHS, including Chief Executive of Swansea Health Board, Director of Social Services and Housing, and Chief Executive of City and County of Swansea Council.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Health
Politics
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News