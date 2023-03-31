Notification Settings

Dragon egg hunt gives a new twist on Easter

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

The Silver Mountain Experience is all set for the return of The Dragon Egg Hunt, the Mid Wales visitor attraction’s popular Easter event.

Silver Mountain
Silver Mountain

Running daily from April 1-16, visitors can explore the Victorian mine just outside Aberystwyth looking for hidden dragon eggs.

As well as the egg hunt, there’s also a choice of guided tours that explore the history of the site and the legends of the area, both above and below ground.

Families with young explorers can experience the interactive actor led ‘A Dragon’s Tale’ tour to find the friendly resident dragon Grotty.

For those feeling brave, ‘The Black Chasm’ allows them to delve deep into the ancient myths, Welsh legends and gruesome mining history of Mid Wales.

The fascinating history of the mines is covered in ‘A Miner’s Life’ guided tour which takes a glimpse into the gruelling world of Victorian mining.

Other attractions included with entry tickets are Woo Hoo Woods, play areas and various quiz trails. There’s also a mining museum packed with fascinating facts and mining machinery, tools and ephemera.

Ultimate Xscape features two thrilling escape room experiences which give visitors 60 minutes to escape by solving clues and cracking codes.

Head to silvermountainexperience.co.uk for more information.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

