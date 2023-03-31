Attend public meetings to show support for retention of Air Ambulance politicians urge

Craig Williams MP and Russell George, member of the Welsh parliament, at the Welshpool air base

The NHS Wales Emergency Ambulance Services Committee which plans NHS ambulance services on behalf of the whole of Wales, is holding meetings in the area to inform people about the current service and future considerations.

There will be two sessions on Tuesday (4) at The Monty Club in Newtown at 5.30-6.30pm and 7-8pm.

A further two sessions will take place on April 26 in Welshpool Town Hall at the same times.

There will also be public drop in events, and virtual public meetings.

Russell George, member of the Welsh Parliament and MP Craig Williams say it is vital people have their say.

Last year proposals were put forward that the Welshpool’s Air Ambulance Base could close along with one in Caernarfon to be replace by a single site in North Wales for the two helicopters.

Following local campaigning, at the end of last year, it was agreed the original plans would be paused, with scrutiny of the plans, and new proposals would be brought forward in conjunction with an engagement process.

In February it was announced that the lease on the Welshpool base would be extended to 2026. To ensure that the base remains open into the future, Mr George and Mr Williams are stressing the importance of taking part in the engagement process.

Mr George said: “Whilst we have confirmation that the air ambulance’s lease at the Welshpool base has been extended for three years, I knew it was merely a stay of execution and the battle to keep the service in place beyond 2026 would continue.

“In Mid Wales, we have an older population, poorer road connectivity, and long distances to major hospitals, and it is critical that we have an Air Ambulance serving us here, this is something the people of Mid Wales feel so strongly about.

“But we all need to make our case to the Welsh NHS service that will make the final decision, which means as many of us as possible turning up at these meetings and demonstrating how important keeping a reliable service is to the people of Mid Wales.”

Mr Williams said: “I am truly grateful for all the work undertaken so far by campaigners. We need to make sure that decision-makers are in no doubt about how we feel and how important the air ambulance service is to us in Mid Wales.