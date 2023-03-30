Plaid Cymru calls for block on water plan

Plaid Cymru has voiced concern over the plan that would see water sent from Lake Vyrnwy and the River Severn to the South East.

The proposal, from Thames Water, Severn Trent, and United Utilities, is being developed to help the South East cope with drought.

Today, Ofwat agreed that the plan should proceed to the next stage of development.

The issue of water from Wales being piped to England has long been a controversial subject, and Plaid Cymru has called on the Welsh Government to block the plan until its benefits "can be conclusively shown".

Meanwhile, Thames Water, has said the move would not see any extra water taken from Lake Vyrnwy, than is currently permitted.

Currently the water is sent from Lake Vyrnwy to Liverpool by United Utilities.

Adam Price MS, Leader of Plaid Cymru said: “Decisions about Wales’ water must be made in Wales, for the benefit of the people of Wales. Today’s announcement underlines the importance of this: With no indication that we’re getting a fair price, and no guarantee that our own water resilience won’t be harmed, this deal does not hold water.

“This week the First Minister assured me that Welsh Ministers have an effective veto on such matters under the current intergovernmental protocol. In light of today’s development, the Welsh Government should announce its intention to block this project until the benefits to Wales from an economic and environmental perspective can be conclusively shown.

“Wales’ water should be in Welsh hands. At the very least we should receive a fair price for the export of our water, with the profits being used to invest in our communities, not to line the pockets of private companies that aren’t even based in this country. Anything less will mean that Wales will continue to be short-changed for the use of its own natural resources.”

A Thames Water spokesman said the plan was part of a series of schemes that are vital to maintain water supply for the future.

He said: “It’s critical that we act now to secure our water supplies for the future. Our draft Water Resources Management Plan 24 sets out the actions and investment needed for the next 50 years.

“The past summer, with extreme heat and lack of water, is a clear indication of climate emergency first-hand. There are no simple quick solutions and we need to plan ahead to manage a growing population, a changing climate and an increasing drought risk as well as making sure we can protect our environment now and in the future.

“We’re proposing to invest in several new strategic schemes that will provide water to the South East, including the Severn to Thames Transfer. This water transfer scheme would be used during drought events and would move water from the North West and Midlands to the South East.

“The scheme would use water available in the River Severn and additional sources of water provided by Severn Trent Water and United Utilities. The water would be moved from the River Severn to the River Thames either by a new direct pipeline or an alternative pipeline route using restoration of some sections of the Cotswold canals.