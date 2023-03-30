Notification Settings

National Trust venue to take centre stage on Antiques Roadshow this weekend

By Dominic Robertson

A stunning National Trust venue will be the setting for this week's episode of the Antiques Roadshow.

Fiona Bruce and Runjeet Singh at Powis Castle for the Antiques Roadshow. Photo: BBC - Anna Gordon
The long-running BBC show visited Powis Castle for filming last year – on one of the hottest days of the year – and the day's discoveries will feature on this Sunday's show on BBC One at 8pm.

The show, which was filmed in the spectacular gardens at Powis Castle, will see Wayne Colquhoun examining a collection of memorabilia from the 1966 football World Cup that belonged to Hugh Johns, the ITV commentator who covered the famous final.

Other highlights include Serhat Ahmet admiring a dramatic porcelain sculpture of a lifeboat crewman, while Alexandra Aguilar challenges host Fiona Bruce to put a collection of exquisite Japanese items in order of value.

Mark Smith hears the story of a father and son who both spent time in the polar regions, and sees a medal awarded for the lifesaving rescue of a man who fell into a crevasse.

Lisa Lloyd admires rare Bergman bronze figures depicting Arab horsemen, while John Foster stuns the owner of a huge collection of gold sovereigns with a surprising value.

Runjeet Singh, a specialist in Asian arms and militaria, tells Fiona about one of his heroes – Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century Indian ruler known as the Tiger of Mysore – and how precious objects from his treasury ended up in Powis Castle after they were looted by British troops.

