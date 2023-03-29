Find out how to get lottery funding at special meeting

Craig Williams MP talks to a worried resident Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

The event will be held on April 21 from 1:30pm, within the meeting room at Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway, Llanfair Caereinion.

Lottery Funding Officer Chris Baker will outline the various grant strands currently available, and how organisations across Montgomeryshire can apply.

The fund supports projects which improve the quality of life for individuals through their Awards for All and People and Places programmes.

Awards for All grants are from £300 - £10,000 while People and Places has two levels of grants, one from £10,001 - £100,000, and then grants from £100,001 - £500,000 to support much larger projects.

Mr Williams MP said: "The event will give community groups, charities and social enterprises the opportunity to learn about the different funding opportunities as well as providing insight into the application process."