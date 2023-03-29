Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Find out how to get lottery funding at special meeting

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Craig Williams, Welsh Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, will host a ‘Meet the Funder’ session, open to any Montgomeryshire organisation who wants to find out more about The National Lottery Community Fund.

Craig Williams MP talks to a worried resident Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.
Craig Williams MP talks to a worried resident Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

The event will be held on April 21 from 1:30pm, within the meeting room at Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway, Llanfair Caereinion.

Lottery Funding Officer Chris Baker will outline the various grant strands currently available, and how organisations across Montgomeryshire can apply.

The fund supports projects which improve the quality of life for individuals through their Awards for All and People and Places programmes.

Awards for All grants are from £300 - £10,000 while People and Places has two levels of grants, one from £10,001 - £100,000, and then grants from £100,001 - £500,000 to support much larger projects.

Mr Williams MP said: "The event will give community groups, charities and social enterprises the opportunity to learn about the different funding opportunities as well as providing insight into the application process."

Contact Craig Williams MP’s office on 01938 552315 or email craig.williams.mp@parliament.uk to book a space.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News