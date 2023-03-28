Wales Air Ambulance meetings will take place in Welshpool, officials confirm

Public meetings on the future of the Wales Air Ambulance will take place in Welshpool it has been confirmed.

The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) in Wales has been looking at changes to the way the Wales Air Ambulance works – that could include the closure of its Mid Wales base at Welshpool Airport.

A series of consultation meetings and drop-in events on the issue are taking place over two months from April 4.

The initial published list of meetings did not include a public meeting in Welshpool – leading to concern from local councillors.

But, the EMRTS has now confirmed that two public meetings will take place at Welshpool Town Hall – one in the afternoon and one in the evening on Wednesday, April 26.

The first will take place at 5.30pm and the second at 7pm.

The meetings replace a previous proposal for a meeting at Llanfair Caereinion Leisure Centre.

In an e-mail to Welshpool borough Councillor Graham Breeze, who had raised concerns over the situation, Lee Leyshon, the Assistant Director of Engagement & Communications at EMRTS said: “To confirm the Welshpool public meeting specifically is scheduled to take place at the Town Hall where two sessions have been arranged to accommodate as many participants as possible: 5.30pm-6.30pm and 7pm-8pm.

"Apologies for the confusion that was caused on that date and glad we were able to make adjustments.”

Councillor Breeze welcomed the move and urged people to attend the meetings.

He said: “I am grateful to the organisers for listening to local concerns and indeed to the concerns of the Save Wales Air Ambulance Welshpool Base Group.

"It would have been unthinkable not to have held public meetings in the very town where the threatened Air Ambulance base is situated.

“I would now like to encourage all those who have voiced their concerns about the proposals, both to me personally, in the press and widely on social media, to turn out at Welshpool Town Hall to make their feelings known to the organisers of the discussion process.