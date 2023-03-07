Works get underway to save town centre's trees and replace others

Machynlleth

Following last year’s removal of some of the existing trees, works has begun to improve the conditions of the remaining and the planned new street trees along the A489, Penrallt St and the A487 in the town centre.

It will include improving the street surfaces and the planting conditions of the remaining trees as well as creating underground planting pits for the 27 new trees which will be planted in the autumn. The majority of the activity will take place on or around the pavements and planting areas and will be undertaken in small areas at a time to minimise any disruption. Access to shops properties will be maintained at all times.

“The loss of any trees can be very emotive, but through our engagement exercise we have bought together the proposed professional views and the thoughts and wishes of the local community to create a robust future-proofed plan of action for the street trees in Machynlleth town centre.” Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys said.

“The removal of some of the original damaged and/or ill-placed trees has provided us with an ideal opportunity to improve the conditions of the remaining trees and a chance to replant the felled trees in a more appropriate way – ensuring we choose the right locations, tree species and method of planting to guarantee their survival and presence within Machynlleth for years to come.

“We are aware of the many benefits of urban planting. Trees not only improve our environments by looking beautiful, but they can also play a vital role in combatting the climate and nature emergencies we are currently facing by providing a haven for wildlife, offering shade, absorbing excess water, and improving air quality.