Police in appeal to find teen missing for almost two months

15-year-old Rabar Qadar has been missing since January 11

Officers in North Wales have shared the appeal to find 15-year-old Rabar Qader from Merseyside, who has been missing from his home in Crosby since Wednesday, January 11.

He was last seen wearing a black Montaine jacket, black combat trousers and black trainers with yellow laces.

Rabar is described as being 5ft 7in tall, slim build, black curly hair and brown eyes.

Merseyside Police has said it has carried out "extensive enquiries" since he was reported missing, but the teen has still not been found.

Police in Leicestershire have also shared the appeal, saying he "may be in the local area".

Anyone with information, or who has seen Rabar, is asked to report it to the police.