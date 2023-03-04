Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police in appeal to find teen missing for almost two months

By Megan JonesMid WalesPublished:

Police are appealing for help in finding a Liverpool teenager who has been missing since January.

15-year-old Rabar Qadar has been missing since January 11
15-year-old Rabar Qadar has been missing since January 11

Officers in North Wales have shared the appeal to find 15-year-old Rabar Qader from Merseyside, who has been missing from his home in Crosby since Wednesday, January 11.

He was last seen wearing a black Montaine jacket, black combat trousers and black trainers with yellow laces.

Rabar is described as being 5ft 7in tall, slim build, black curly hair and brown eyes.

Merseyside Police has said it has carried out "extensive enquiries" since he was reported missing, but the teen has still not been found.

Police in Leicestershire have also shared the appeal, saying he "may be in the local area".

Anyone with information, or who has seen Rabar, is asked to report it to the police.

Information can be passed online at merseyside.police.uk, by calling 101 or on Twitter @MerPolCC.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News