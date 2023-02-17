Tiktoker who said Wales was in England has been touring the country

Pavlina's TikTok account. Credit: Pavlina Sudrich/ TikTok

Pavlina Sudrich, from The Yukon, has 208.4 thousand followers on her TikTok account, which is dedicated to outdoor adventure, travel and survival tips.

In November, she published a video where she described a 'cosymajig' – a hot water bottle harness – designed to keep people warm in freezing temperatures and handmade by a woman in (as she said) Wales, England.

After making the blunder, Pavlina made a light-hearted apology to the Welsh people for her comment, even going as far as speaking in the Welsh language.

She appealed directly to Prime Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford and Tourism Wales to invite her to the country to 'experience first-hand what the country had to offer'.

MS Mark Drakeford was happy to oblige and in his response video, he said: "Well Pavlina, diolch yn fawr, thank you very much indeed.

"So I'm really keen to make sure that all of you know just what a different place Wales is, just what it is we stand for and how keen we are for you to know more about us.

"And to do that of course, it will be fantastic if you can come here to Wales, so we can show you all those things that are special about us and make us want to go on having that very special relationship between Wales, the Yukon and the whole of Canada."

For the last month, Pavlina has been touring the country visiting top tourist spots such as Cardiff Castle, Pen Y Fan and Wrexham Football Club.

In one of her recent videos, Pavlina also got to meet Belinda – the inventor of the cosymajig –where she was given a tour of her shop in Ceredigion and sat down for Sunday Lunch with her entire family.