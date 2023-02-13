Warning delivered over declining state of school buildings

Cllr David Thomas

The lack of money to maintain school buildings has been identified as a major risk to add to Powys County Council's strategic risk register and was discussed at a cabinet meeting.

Finance portfolio holder Councillor David Thomas explained that the education and planning, property and public protection departments wanted to escalate two risks.They said: “insufficient revenue maintenance and major improvement capital funding is likely to result in unsafe and unfit assets within the school property.”

Councillor Thomas said: “The potential consequences are the withdrawal of use of the asset leading to disruption to educational continuity with the partial or full closure to school.”

To deal with this problem the report explains that maintenance work will be prioritised and carried out when money is available.

Deteriorating buildings could also see a school “escalated” to become part of the schools transforming education programme.

Councillor Thomas said: “Our strategic risk register is key to safeguarding the organisation and building resilience in our services.

“As of the end of quarter two (end of September) there were 13 risks on the strategic register.”

He added that the “owners” of the risk had provided explanations of how they were monitoring and dealing with the potential problems.

Director of corporate services Emma Palmer believed it was important not to see the risk register in “isolation” but also consider the work done to address the issues.

Ms Palmer said: “What we can see is that the cabinet is actively considering those risks and thinking about the objectives and actions we need to take to serve our communities.”

Last summer it was revealed that there is a backlog of school building maintenance running to £77 million, which has been blamed on a historic lack of investment in maintaining them.