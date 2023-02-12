Severn Trent reveals start date for major town water main work

Repairs being carried out on a previous burst on the road.

The water company said it will be installing a new water main along the B4385 through Montgomery, a route that has seen a number of incidents in recent years.

The firm said that the work will start in May and is expected to be completed by December.

Previous pipe bursts along the route have caused holes in the road surface, leading to closures and loss of water for residents.

The firm said it would be setting up a compound for the work from April 3, with increased presence in the run-up to starting the actual work on Tuesday, May 2.

The work will begin on Station Road, with Severn Trent saying it had chosen the date to avoid the Easter break, and the first bank holiday in May.

In a letter to residents, Severn Trent said the work would require rolling road closures and would mean diversions for people travelling through the town.

It said: "To allow us to carry out this work safely we've agreed with the local authority to close the main road through the town to traffic.

"Please note that the road closure will be a rolling road closure and the B4385 through the town cannot be treated as a through road.

"Access to either side of the closure will be via approved diversion routes only."

The firm said there may be instances where some residents' access to their properties via vehicles is blocked, but they will be warned in advance.

It said that water supplies may also be interrupted, but that again residents would be notified in advance – usually 48 hours before.

Two drop-in sessions are taking place ahead of the work for residents to get more information.