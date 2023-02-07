Street party applications will be processed free of charge says council

a few photos from the jubilee street party we had on park avenue in oswestry

The coronation celebrations are happening between May 6-8 with an extra bank holiday weekend providing the opportunity for communities to come together to celebrate the historic occasion.

During the long weekend, people are being invited to organise their own street parties and host a ‘Coronation Big Lunch’ to brings neighbours and communities together to share friendship, food and fun.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “Applying for a closure for a street party would normally attract an administration fee but the council has once again decided to waive the fee to help communities celebrate this momentous occasion.

“From a cup of tea with a neighbour to a street party, a Coronation Big Lunch brings the celebrations to our neighbourhoods and is a great way for us all to get to know our communities a little better in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship.”

To process applications for street parties and subsequent road closures in time, any individual or group who intend to hold a community event on a public highway in Powys, must let the council know by March 12.

An application form and further information can be obtained by contacting the council's Traffic Section by emailing traffic@powys.gov.uk.