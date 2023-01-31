Free first aid courses for motorcyclists

Biker Down! Cymru is a free emergency first aid course for motorcyclists wishing to enhance their knowledge and broaden their experience in dealing with incidents or collisions that may require first aid at the roadside.

The course includes topics such as initial on scene management, first aid for motorcyclists and the science of being seen.

The course is delivered by Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and is available free of charge to residents and road users of Powys thanks to Road Safety Grant funding from Welsh Government.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, is an advocate for the free course.

“Bikers tend to ride in groups or pairs, it is usually the case that when one is involved in an accident the first person on the scene will be a fellow biker.

“This Biker Down! Cymru course aims to give participants a better understanding of what to do if they witness or come across a road traffic collision involving motorcyclists, and how to manage it safely.

“Our county’s picturesque and expansive road network are a magnet for bikers, so equipping them with the skills to keep safe and manage emergency situations is vital. Along with our Enhanced Rider Scheme, we are doing our best to make sure Powys roads are as safe as possible.”

The courses run on February 3, March 3 and March 31 between 6.30-9.30pm at Newtown Fire Station.