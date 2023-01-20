Notification Settings

Nine-hour yellow weather warning for 'freezing fog' in place across region

Mid Wales

A nine-hour yellow weather warning has been issued for the region.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the Black Country, Staffordshire, Shropshire and Mid Wales

Freezing fog is expected to lead to some travel delays on Friday night and Saturday morning

A spokesman for the Met Office said the warning is in place from 2am until 11am on Saturday morning.

It covers the Black Country, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Mid Wales.

The spokesman added: "Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible. There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights."

The forecast states: "After a cold and frosty start, tomorrow will be another dry day with sunny periods, albeit possibly cloudier than today.

"Freezing fog may however linger into the afternoon locally. Chilly. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

"After an early frost, Sunday will probably be much cloudier, perhaps with patchy rain later. Thereafter, generally cloudy and turning milder with patchy rain and drizzle at times."

