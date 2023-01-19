School head teachers vote to 'work to rule' unless negotiations resolve issues

The announcement came after discussions with the Welsh government and local authority employers on pay negotiations where a one-off payment for teachers and leaders was discussed.

A ballot showed 95 per cent to vote ‘Yes’ to action short of strike and 75 per cent voting ‘Yes’ to strike, with a turnout of 55 per cent of the union’s membership.

The union says the intention was to take action short of strike on an ongoing basis from February 1.

It means that union members who are employed as headteachers, deputy headteachers, assistant headteachers and middle leaders will: Restrict availability to receive or respond to calls and emails before 9am or after 3pm; Abstain from attending meetings after 5pm; Refuse to facilitate unsolicited school visits or take part in non-statutory consultations, surveys, projects, meetings, government, local authority or Consortia webinars or data requests; Abstain from involvement in any staff appraisal or redundancy process; Abstain from facilitating or arranging cover for those taking part in any industrial action; Refuse to provide information regarding staff participation in industrial action; Refuse to engage with Estyn, which inspects education and training providers in Wales, beyond statutory requirements.

Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said: “None of our members want to be in this situation but unless something changes drastically they fear there will be incalculable damage to their profession, and crucially, the education and life chances of a whole generation of children.

“They have put up with the gradual erosion of their pay and school budgets over the last decade, but eye-watering inflation and a worrying recruitment and retention crisis have brought things to a head and left them at the end of their tether.

“The action we are announcing should send a clear signal that enough is enough. But if Welsh Government do not take the action we need to resolve this dispute our members are also prepared to move to strike action.”

Laura Doel, director of NAHT Cymru, added: “We remain committed to further talks with the Welsh government and local authorities to resolve this dispute as quickly as possible and we hope for more meetings in the coming days. However, the discussions today are not enough to pause our industrial action.