Welsh parliament urged to declare a health crisis

The Senedd

One in five people in Wales are on an NHS waiting list, waits for treatment are at a record high, and NHS workers have taken to the picket lines over pay and working conditions.

Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for health and care, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said,

“This is no longer just about recovery from the pandemic – and it hasn’t been for some time. This is about acknowledging that our health service is in crisis. Wales needs its Government to step up to the challenge and come up with the solutions needed for these long-standing problems.

“We’ve had a Climate Emergency and a Nature Emergency declared. Given the current state of the NHS in Wales, Welsh Government need to admit that our health service is under severe pressure to the extent that it is currently in crisis.