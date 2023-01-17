Road closed due to crash on the A489 from Caersws to Newtown

The incident took place at around 8.45am this morning on the A489 between Caersws to Newtown.
Emergency services are on the scene and the road is closed in both directions.
A spokesperson for Traffic Wales North & Mid said: "Collision travelling on the A489 Caersws to Newtown.
"The road is currently closed in both directions and will likely remain that way for the next few hours.
"Emergency services are on scene.
"More updates to follow."
Incident alert #A489 ⚠️— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) January 17, 2023
Collision travelling on the #A489 Caersws to Newtown. The road is currently closed in both directions and will likely remain that way for the next few hours.
Emergency services are on scene.
More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/4RE5PB6WcF