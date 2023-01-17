Notification Settings

Road closed due to crash on the A489 from Caersws to Newtown

By Megan HoweMid WalesPublished: Last Updated:

A major road has been closed on the Shropshire border due to a crash.

The crash took place on the A489 from Caersws to Newtown. Photo: Google

The incident took place at around 8.45am this morning on the A489 between Caersws to Newtown.

Emergency services are on the scene and the road is closed in both directions.

A spokesperson for Traffic Wales North & Mid said: "Collision travelling on the A489 Caersws to Newtown.

"The road is currently closed in both directions and will likely remain that way for the next few hours.

"Emergency services are on scene.

"More updates to follow."

