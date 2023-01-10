Thousands raised at auction to bring pub back to life

Part of the artexhibition which raised over £5,000 for a restoration of the Radnor Arms in New Radnor (@NeilPedlihamphotography)

More than 350 people visited the Radnor Arms Hotel over the four days public consultation in November and December.

They came from near and far including Radnor Valley, Kington and Presteigne, Builth Wells, Llandrindod Wells, Symonds Yat, Birmingham, the West Midlands, and London.

The online auction raised £5,305, the auction site received over 9,250 page views and the website received over 730 page views from 240 viewers.

The community working on the pub restoration has thanked everyone for attending the public consultation open days, fundraising art exhibition, and tea and cake sharing, especially 95 people who helped organise and contribute to the events.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone who took part in the online auction, by bidding or donating items and experiences, and or who contributed to the crowd funding website on JustGiving.com, which remains open.

“Just under £120,000 has been pledged for Community Shares in The Radnor Arms Community Benefit Society Limited, with a further £30,000 of capacity still available for those who are interested before the £150,000 cap on the value that can be Enterprise Investment Scheme-able. Community Shares are priced at £25 each.”

Details can be found at https://www.theradnorarmshotel.com/community-shares-fund-raise.html.

The group has several events in the pipeline including a week at Kington’s community shop from January 25. It will be a chance to sell items to raise further funds to pay for the purchase and repair of the pub.

A photo competition to produce images of the area around New Radnor at the end of each month for a 2024 calendar is now open. The calendar will be available for sale in the autumn of 2023. Details can be found at https://www.theradnorarmshotel.com/photo-appeal.html.

An online questionnaire to help shape the future of the Radnor Arms Hotel is open. The deadline for views to be included in 'round one' is January 20 2023. The questionnaire will remain open after that date, but it is hoped that answers might be gathered soon so work on plans can begin.

The questionnaire can be found at https://www.theradnorarmshotel.com/survey-questionnaire.html

Artwork from the exhibition is still available for viewing and purchase on-line at https://theradnorarmshotel.sumupstore.com. The art includes work by Sally Hamer, Polly James, Chiara de Cabarrus, Michael Capstick, Jenny Chanter, Rachel Schwalm, Bob Rowberry, Joel Weekes, Imogen Reid, Julienne Braham, Jason Braham, Shelagh Popham, Jenny Burton, Susan Davies, Ken Moore, Jo Young, Sara Jane Harper, Richard Hayes, Charlie Hopkinson (AKA Hoppo), and Ruth Kirkby.