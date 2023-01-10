£500,000 funding to help young people in Wales

Vicky Wales, chief customer officer at Principality Building Society. Photo: Huw John.

The £500,000 fund, providing grants of £5,000 to £10,000, represents the most significant investment the society has made into local communities in response to the cost of living crisis. The fund will also enable charities and community groups to help young people have access to healthy food and other essential items, mental health support, build financial resilience, prepare for their future and the world of work and how to live sustainably.

The Future Generations Fund is open to applications via the Community Foundation Wales website and will close on February 8.

You can apply on the Principality Future Generations Fund webpage at communityfoundationwales.org.uk/grants-overview/principality-building-societys-future-generations-fund

Vicky Wales, chief customer officer at Principality, said: “We are fully committed to helping people in our local communities and our second Future Generations Fund is our biggest ever single investment in positive social impact activities. Our focus is on removing the barriers and challenges thousands of young people face in Wales, so they have better opportunities to access resources that are vital to boosting their education and wellbeing.

“Last year, we made the pledge to invest in supporting our local communities to use the funds to help the most in need, working in partnership with Community Foundation Wales to have a positive impact. Our purpose to help local communities has been at the heart of all that we do for the last 160 years, and our determination to make a difference is stronger than ever before in these difficult times."