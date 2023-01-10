100,000-chicken farm decision is delayed

The application is for a chicken farm near Builth Wells

Last week, Powys County Council received a letter from the Welsh Government’s Planning Directorate which said it had been asked to “call in” and decide the application near Builth Wells itself.

The proposal had been lodged with the council as far back as May 2020, by Lyndon Jones of Cwmafan, Llanafan Fawr.

Mr Jones wants to build two agricultural steel portal framed buildings to rear 50,000 broilers in each one, as well as installing feed bins, creating a new vehicular access together with all other associated works.

Head of the Welsh Government’s planning decisions, Lewis Thomas said: “Welsh Ministers have been asked to call in the application.

“I direct your council, not to grant planning permission to enable further consideration to be given whether or not the application should be referred to the Welsh Ministers for their determination.”

“The direction prevents your council only from granting planning permission; it does not prevent it from continuing to process or consult on the application.

“Neither does it prevent it from refusing planning permission.”

Agent Gail Jenkins, of Roger Parry and Partners, explained the application in a design and access statement.

Mrs Jenkins said: “Cwmafan is a 293 acres mixed enterprise farm with cows and a large commercial flock of sheep.

“Lyndon Jones runs the family farm along with his parents and has two sons aged 18 and 16 who are actively involved on the farm and have a keen interest in agriculture.

“The enterprise has been fully investigated by the family, they are more than confident that the broiler unit can be a success and supplement the current farm profits.”

Mrs Jenkins adds that the proposal is for two poultry houses measuring just under 102 metres by 24.4 metres built, which would create a total floor area of 2,486 square metres in each building.

Documents supporting the application also show that Hereford-based Gamber Logistics has said it is willing to take all the poultry litter produced at Cwmafan, to be processed at one of its anaerobic digesters.

Poultry litter is a mixture of chicken faeces, spilled feed, feathers and material used for bedding.