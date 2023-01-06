New entrance proposed for community hall

Y Plas, Machynlleth - headquarters of Machynlleth Town Council and former home of the Marquesses of Londonderry.

Chairman of Machfringe art and community group, Phil Wheeler has lodged both full and listed building consent planning applications with Powys County Council for the work to Machynlleth Community Centre.

The applications explain that the group seeks to demolish the existing access ramp and provide alterations and improvements by redeveloping the access area.

A new arched entrance door to the hall, a level paved courtyard, seating area and stone boundary walls are all part of the scheme.

The community hall is a 250-seat ‘arena’ that is rented out for various activities as well as hosting events.

Mr Wheeler explained that Machfringe had consulted on the proposals last June and then in October.

Mr Wheeler said: “The current and only entrance is used for events inside the hall such as dancing, yoga, classes, meetings, craft stalls, shows and festivals.

“The present doors do not meet current accessibility requirements.”

Agent, Arwyn George of George and Tomas architects said that although the community centre is not a listed building , the work would have a “visual bearing” on the Grade II* Listed Y Plas, which is next door.

Mr George said: “The existing access to the community hall is located out of the way and behind the single storey north wing of Y Plas.

“This makes locating the hall entrance extremely difficult as it is hidden and out of sight, especially to first time visitors who do not know the layout.

“The proposed design provides a new doorway and focal point entranceway to the community hall.”

One of the aims of the scheme is that the new entrance does not “compete” with that of Y Plas itself.

A statement on behalf of Machynlleth Town Council said: “The council is the owner of the building and though the application has been put in by a community group, supports the application.”

Y Plas itself was originally a house called Greenfields dating back to the 1760s but remodelled extensively in the 1840s.

After the Second World War the seventh Marquess of Londonderry gave the mansion and its estate to the town, and it was adapted for use as council offices.

In 1995, after a £3 million refurbishment, funded by Montgomeryshire District Council and the European Union the building became the “Celtica” heritage centre.

For several years, the centre was successful in attracting tourist and educational visits and conferences.

Eventually, Y Plas was taken over by the unitary authority, and Powys decided to close the centre in 2006.

Y Plas, is now used as a community and meetings venue and is also home to Machynlleth Town Council.