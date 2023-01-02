Notification Settings

Welsh tourism will reap rewards of World Cup in 2023

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Welsh tourism this year will have a huge boost from the national team's appearance in the World Cup.

Support for Wales' football team at the Go North Wales tourism awards
The Chief Executive of North Wales Tourism, Jime Jones said the players and the fans, had put Wales on the global map and said hospitality and tourism providers were looking forward to welcoming guests from across the world.

During the competition in Qatar a popular question, where is Wales, came up on the internet during every Welsh match.

And although the team did not reach the knock out stages Mr Jones said it would be tourism reaping the rewards of getting to the competition.

He said: “Wales reaching the World Cup for the first time in 64 years has been brilliant in terms of raising our profile and putting us on the global map and I must say the Red Wall supporters who made it to Qatar have, as ever, been brilliant ambassadors – they are passionate and friendly at the same time.

“Although the results did not go our way in the games, Gareth Bale and the rest of the squad made history in getting us there in the first place and history will judge them as our footballing heroes.

“I must also mention the backroom team and Ian Gwyn Hughes in particular who have championed the Welsh language and culture which has been given a worldwide showcase.

“Then there was Dafydd Iwan, the veteran singer and campaigner, who inspired the whole nation with his classic song, Yma o Hyd, which has reverberated around the planet.

“The publicity generated by the whole experience has been priceless and we will be reaping the dividends for many years to come.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

