Train strikes will see services through the region hit the buffers once again

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 08/08/2019 - Photos of Shrewsbury - Shrewsbury Train Station / Shrewsbury Railway Station.

Around 40,000 Rail, Maritime and Transport members on Network Rail - which maintains the railway infrastructure and 14 train operating companies will take action on January 3, 4, 6 and 7, shutting down most rail services across the country.

While Transport for Wales - which operates almost all the trains through the county - has no drivers striking it says it can't run trains though Shropshire because of the action on Network Rail.

Passengers have been urged to only travel if necessary.

One of the union leaders said that strikes on the railways will continue until the Government stops "blocking" a deal to resolve a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Mick Lynch, general secretary RMT, said there was an "unprecedented level of ministerial interference" preventing a settlement.

The Government has denied claims by unions that it is now the main stumbling block to ending the bitter dispute.

The RMT said that despite its best efforts over the Christmas period, rail employers have not arranged any formal negotiations to resolve the dispute.

It said it has secured deals with Scotrail, Transport for Wales, contracts on Eurostar and areas where the railway is under the control of metro mayors.

A statement said: "Both Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group are being directly blocked by Government ministers from producing an acceptable proposal on job security, pay and working conditions.

"RMT remains available around the clock for talks so all parties can come to a negotiated settlement."

Daniel Mann, director of industry operations at the Rail Delivery Group, said: "No-one wants to see these strikes go ahead and we can only apologise to passengers and to the many businesses who will be hit by this unnecessary and damaging disruption.

"We would advise passengers to only travel if it is absolutely necessary during this period, allow extra time and check when their first and last train will depart.

"Passengers with tickets for between 3-7 January can use their ticket up to and including Tuesday January 10.

"This dispute will only be resolved by agreeing the long overdue reforms to working arrangements needed to put the industry on a sustainable footing, rather than unions condemning their members to losing more pay in the new year."

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Passengers have rightly had enough of rail strikes and want the disruption to end.

"The Government has demonstrated it is being reasonable and stands ready to facilitate a resolution to rail disputes. It's time the unions came to the table and played their part as well.