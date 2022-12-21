Notification Settings

Shropshire rail services affected after person hit by train

By Sue Austin

Rail services were suspended on the Shrewsbury to Chester line after a person was hit by a train at Wrexham.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance were sent to Wrexham General Station, close to the Wrexham Football Ground, on Wednesday afternoon, with North Wales Police urging the public to avoid the area.

Transport for Wales said: "Due to a person being hit by a train at Wrexham, all lines are blocked.

"Train services through this station may be subject to disruption on all routes."

Shortly after 4pm TfW tweeted that lines had now reopened but there may still be disruption to services

Earlier North Wales police posted: "Please avoid the area of Central Railway Station, Wrexham, due to an ongoing incident. There is heavy traffic in the area already and it is advisable to find other routes."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

