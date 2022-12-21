Dance steps up with new competitions announced for Llangollen Eisteddfod

The 2010 Llangollen Eisteddfod. The parade continues. PIC BY IAN SHEPPARD 06/07/10.

The Eisteddfod has long been celebrated for its choral competitions, which culminate in the famous Choir of the World final, and has won a reputation for global participation in its traditional / folk dance categories.

For Llangollen’s first full-length Eisteddfod since the pandemic, an extra day of competitions has been added, for the first time ever featuring ballet, contemporary, commercial and even a dance off.

Executive Producer Camilla King said: “If you've ever wanted to combine friendly competition with a festival experience then Llangollen 2023 is for you. I hope that dancers of all ages will be inspired to come and join us in beautiful North Wales, to perform in the 4,000 seat Royal Pavilion arena, take part in our activities around town. You can compete for the chance to take part in either the Dance Champions Final - with a prize of £1,000 - or the Stars of Tomorrow final for our junior performers.”

The 2023 dance categories are Traditional/Folk Dance, Children's Folk Dance, Ballet and Comtemporay, Commercial and Open and the any style welcome Llangollen Dance Off.

Applications are now open with the full syllabus and application information available on the website eisteddfodcompetitions.co.uk. Applications close January 6.