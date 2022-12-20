Surveys get underway before canal benefits from millions of pounds of Levelling up Fund

The Navigation Inn, Maesbury

Last year the money was granted to the Montgomery Canal which has been the subject of decades of painstaking restoration by volunteers.

The funding will help bring water back to a section of the canal between Oswestry and Welshpool with the aim to eventually make it navigable for its 30 miles plus between Newtown and the junction with the Llangollen canal near Ellesmere.

Those behind the restoration said the waterway will become a flagship visitor attraction, providing long-term economic, cultural and recreational benefits to local communities.

As part of the Montgomery Canal Restoration Project, three surveys have been launched, on for those living nearby, a visitor survey and a user survey for the Y Lanfa/The Powysland Museum

The surveys are being carried out by Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, and Powys County Council, who are delivering the Levelling UP project to restore and revitalise parts of the Montgomery Canal.

The survey results will help the Trust and Council understand what people currently think of Montgomery Canal and Y Lanfa, how often they visit and the purpose of their visits. The Trust and Council will carry out other surveys as the project progresses and at the end of the project.

Among those looking forward to the next phase of restoration are Brent Ellis and Mark Baggett run the Navigation at Maesbury.

Work will start in the new year on the dry section of canal at Schoolhouse Bridge, Pant near Oswestry.

"The canal is not only for boaters," Brent said.

"We have lots of visitors who walk on the towpath or maybe paddleboard on the canal. Our building was built as a warehouse for the canal in 1798 with part of it becoming a pub in 1824. Mark and I have been here for 18 years and have always been behind the canal restoration."

Councillor David Selby, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: “The Montgomery Canal Restoration Project will make a substantial contribution towards the wider, phased restoration of the Montgomery Canal, that when fully completed, will provide long-term economic, cultural, wellbeing and recreational benefits for local communities.

“However, it is important that we seek the views of the local community and visitors to Montgomery Canal and Y Lanfa to understand their current thoughts, how often they visit and the purpose of their visit. I would urge visitors to the Montgomery Canal and local residents to use this opportunity to make their opinions known by completing this survey.”

Jason Leach, Head of External Programme Delivery at Glandŵr Cymru (the Canal & River Trust in Wales), said: “The next phase of the restoration of the Montgomery Canal will bring many benefits to the community but it’s important we understand how local people use the canal and why they come to visit.

“We know that being by water is good for our mental and physical health so it’s wonderful that this next step of this restoration project is going ahead. Our canals have been reinvented as a place for people to spend their leisure time, get fit, enjoy the outdoors, and feel healthier so come for a visit.”