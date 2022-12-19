Money available for tree planting scheme on the river Severn

River Severn in Welshpool

Up to £5,000 is up for grabs in the scheme.

The Severn Rivers Trust has launched its Severn Woodlands Creation grant scheme, aimed at landowners across England.

And it says there is no hassle for landowners.

It involves planting Native broadleaf species of trees with capital items, such as trees, guards, fencing, gates, all covered within the scheme.

Now underway the scheme will run until March 2025.

Becky Owens, Woodland Advisor, said the landowners taking up the grants were responsible for the maintenance of trees during 5-year establishment period, vegetation management, either weeding, spot spraying or mulching, to minimise competing vegetation and the replacement, of dead trees to ensure a 90 per cent success rate.

She said: "There is no cost to landowners for capital works and planting, this is paid for and organised through the Severn Woodlands scheme.

"Paperwork for pre-planting consents is completed by Severn Rivers Trust as is woodland design and mapping."

"There is no lengthy application paperwork to fill in, simply liaise with Severn Rivers Trust, a landowner agreement will be sent to landowner pre-filled

"Contractors undertaking capital works can be organised, managed, and paid directly by Severn Rivers Trust."