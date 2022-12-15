Newtown garden village part of plans for 2,000 new homes put forward by architects

Mid Wales firm Hughes Architects has worked with landowners and developers to identify residential and commercial land for consideration in the RLDP on brownfield and greenfield sites.

They include a plan for a garden village in Newtown.

It follows a call for submissions from Powys County Council as part of the Powys RLDP (2022-2037), with saw the deadline for submissions this week. It will replace the current Powys Local Development Plan (2011-2026).

Last year it was identified that the current LDP would not reach its goals for housing and commercial property and so the replacement plan was announced. It will involve a three-and-a-half-year process before the final plan is put in place in 2026.

Architectural and planning consultants Hughes Architects, which has offices throughout Mid Wales, met the deadline after working with a range of landowners and developers to push forward areas of land throughout the county.

Doug Hughes, managing director and principal architect at Hughes Architects, said: “The land we have identified and put forward covers 24 sites in six towns and six villages. The existing LDP set out a need for 4,500 new homes in the county up to 2026.

“That plan failed with just over 2,000 being built and was one reason the replacement plan was brought forward. Our submission would include at least 2,000 homes, land for employment, retail, schools, medical facilities, public spaces and more for the next generation.

“Unlike other planners, we have submitted sites that take consideration of the bigger picture and requirements – sustainability is at their heart.

“Three of seven major sites we have proposed in Newtown have been submitted with a strategic master plan of a garden village. It’s about designing a development which is sensitive and appropriate to its place.

“In this case, it fits with the Newtown Place Plan, put together by the Town Council and approved by the County Council, one of the only ones in the county.”

Mr Hughes added: “I’m very pleased with what we’re proposing having worked closely with a range of landowners and developers in the area. Our vision is to help bring more social and affordable housing forward, along with sustainable economic sites for employment, commercial and industrial use.”