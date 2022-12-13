Jazz stars to take to the stage at Llangollen Eisteddfod

Guy Barker holiding a nomination award during the 2002 Panasonic Mercury Music Prize, which takes place at the Le Meridien Grosvenor House, London, Tuesday September 17, 2002. PA photo: Myung Jung Kim

The powerhouse of jazz players, making their Llangollen debut were formed in 2001 for the Mercury Award nominated album of legendary jazz trumpeter, Guy Barker. The big band has gone on to perform at jazz festivals across the UK and performed at the BBC Proms and hosted the annual Royal Albert Hall’s Big Band Christmas.

Home to over 4,000 performers during the week in July the eisteddfod is a celebration of international music, culture, creativity and collaboration. It attracts over 20,000 visitors every year.

After being cancelled because of Covid the event returned in a shortened form this year but it back with a full programme from July 4-8 in 2023.

Tickets can now be booked online at llangollen.net or during phone line opening hours on 01978 862 001.

Daytime at the eisteddfod sees a packed programme of competitions and events for visitors across the field at the Royal International Pavilion on the edge of the town.

The evening events will be kicked off with a concert by Alfie Boe & Welsh of the West End. Alfie joins forces with the musical theatre super-group for a programme featuring favourites from theatre land.

One the Wednesday massed choral and orchestral forces come together in a concert of remembrance for the fallen of Sarajevo and the Ukraine.

Thursday will see Propellor Ensemble a 12-piece ensemble present ‘Flight’, a new theatrical work alongside contemporary dance from About Time Dance Company.

The evening on Saturday will include Choir of the World, Dance Champions & Voice of the Future 2023.