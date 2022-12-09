Council leader hits back at 'frankly ridiculous' meat free menu suggestions

Council leader James Gibson-Watt said it was "frankly ridiculous" to suggest the authority would take meat off council menus

At a Powys County Council meeting on Thursday councillors argued over a notice of motion by Conservative councillor, Iain McIntosh, to ensure that meat and dairy products stay on the menus of schools and Powys events for the next five years.

Mr McIntosh had raised concerns that Powys could follow the lead of Liberal Democrat/Labour and Green Party run Oxfordshire County Council, who decided to ban meat and dairy products from official council functions earlier this year.

An amendment to counter Mr McIntosh’s motion by cabinet member Mr Jake Berriman to keep the status quo and “commit to continuing to serve healthy nutritional meals” that provide a balance diet which includes “good quality meat,” was also presented to councillors.

Mr Berriman said that Mr Mcintosh’s motion was not “based on any evidence”.

Mr Berriman urged Mr McIntosh to withdraw his motion “with good grace”.

As the portfolio holder for catering, Mr Berriman told the council that “no changes” had been made to food arrangements that had been in place before the local election in May.

Mr McIntosh who was supported by Councillor Les George who seconded the motion refused to withdraw their motion and wanted the debate to continue.

Council leader, Councillor James Gibson-Watt pointed out that his own family are farmers.

He said: “What this motion is doing is implying that this administration is intending to do something, we have absolutely no intention of.

“The idea that I would allow anything like this to take place and to imply that a decision by a council hundreds of miles away would in some way influence what we’re doing here, is frankly ridiculous.”

He pointed out that trade deals done the Conservative UK Government following Brexit would do “far more damage” to the livestock industry in Wales than “anything” Oxfordshire Council does.

“You should have thought about that before submitting this motion, ” said Cllr Gibson-Watt.

Conservative group leader, Councillor Aled Davies said that he was “surprised” that Powys schools have meat free days.

Mr Davies: “A meat option should be available every day.”

Councillor Gareth E Jones wanted it noted as a “matter of fact” that Powys schools have five meat free days in every three-week cycle – but on three of these days fish replaces meat.

Mr McIntosh said: “To say meat is not banned is not accurate, we have meat free days where meat is banned from being served in our schools.

“This motion is to stop that; the amendment opens the floodgates for that to continue.”

Plaid Cymru’s Councillor Gary Mitchell said he would support the amendment – but believes that “targets should be set,” to champion the local supply chain.

As is the protocol in Powys, the amendment was voted on first.

This was supported with 39 votes in favour, 17 against and three abstentions.

This meant that Mr Berriman’s amendment knocked out Mr McIntosh’s motion and took its place.