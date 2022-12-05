Hotel given permission for holiday lodges

The Cann Office Hotel. Picture: Google Streetview

Robert Thomas, the owner of the Cann Office Hotel in Llangadfan, has received planning permission to build six holiday lodges and associated works at land near the hotel.

According to the documents lodged with the proposal it will create three full time jobs, and three part time jobs.

Established in 1310 the Cann Office is on the A458 road which is the main tourist route west to the beaches of Aberdyfi, Aberystwyth, Borth and Tywyn as well as north to the mountains of Eryri.

Planning officer Gwyn Humphreys said: “Planning permission has been previously granted at the site for six holiday units and associated works including access.

“This application, seeks full planning permission for the siting of an additional six lodges/cabins to be used for holiday accommodation, together with on-site access track and parking/turning areas.”

Mr Humphreys explained that the lodges would be placed to the southeast of the lodges that have already been approved.

Part of the proposal had been to site all the lodges around a pond, Mr Humphreys said that this idea had been “removed” from the application.

Mr Humphreys said: “The proposed six units would indeed complement the six units already benefitting from planning permission and would not impact upon or prejudice their future use. ”

Mr Humphreys added that the new development would share access with the older one.

Mr Humphreys said: “It is considered that the proposed development complies with relevant planning policy and the recommendation is therefore one of conditional consent.”

Planning approval conditions that the applicant would need to adhere to include returning the field to its agricultural use inside a year if the business proves uneconomic.

Another condition is that the caravans will be used only for holiday accommodation and not as anyone’s main home

To prove this, the applicants will need to keep an up-to-date register showing the visitors home addresses, and the dates they stayed there.

The register will need to be available for inspection.