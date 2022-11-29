Great success for winter fair as crowds return to Royal Welsh Showground

Lauren Kinsey-Owen of Aberedw Young Farmers Club and Sian Healey of Pontfaen Young Farmers Club with the Christmas wreaths they made in the YFC competitions.

The reindeers, Simba and Thor, flew in from the North Pole to thrill the crowds at the event, along with Santa who returned to this year’s fair following the pandemic and was kept very busy with lots of visitors.

The first day of one of Europe’s premier agricultural events was rounded off with a spectacular fireworks display and later night shopping.

The two day event looked to be continuing its resurgence after Covid as crowds packed in to enjoy the best of Welsh produce, a packed schedule of competitions, eye catching displays, a relaxed shopping experience and some great food and drink.

Television star, Neil Morrisey, was a judge in the inaugural Bacon, Burger and Sausage Competition along with writer and director, Phillip John and Steve Morgan of Morgan Family Butchers.

Providing a festive atmosphere at the event were singers and entertainers including Katie Fairclough, The Welsh Whisperer, Holly Richards and Lowri Evans.

Brecon and Radnorshire MP Fay Jones, Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans and Welsh Government Minister Lesley Griffiths were among those visiting the event while Llanwrtyd Wells County Councillor and former Powys High Sheriff Peter James was a judge in the Taste Awards 2022.

Farmers’ Union of Wales officials held meetings with Members of the Senedd highlighting key concerns about the Agriculture (Wales) Bill, Sustainable Farming Scheme Proposals, the Water Resources (Control of Agricultural Pollution) (Wales) Regulations 2021, as well as a variety of animal health issues, including Bovine TB.

Joining the FUW for discussions were Members of the Senedd, Jane Dodds, Peter Fox, James Evans, Cefin Campbell, Sam Kurtz and Mabon ap Gwynfor.

One Powys family took home a haul of prizes at the Winter Fair for their floral art displays.