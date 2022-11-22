Controversial tourist policies to be debated an annual meeting

Val Hawkins

Changes to the tax criteria for self-catering accommodation, a proposed tourism tax and the statutory registration of all visitor accommodation in Wales will all be on the agenda at Mid Wales Tourism’s annual meeting at The Brigands Inn, Mallwyd on December 8 at 11am.

From April 1 next year, the Welsh Government will be changing the tax criteria which allows self-catering accommodation to qualify for business rates instead of council tax.

The number of days a self-catering property is available to let in a year will rise from 140 to 252 and the days it is actually let increases from 70 to 182. Local authorities will have the powers to triple the council tax premium to 300% for self-catering properties that don’t meet the new criteria.

The Welsh Government is also consulting about introducing a tourism tax and are proposing that all visitor accommodation must be regulated.

Val Hawkins, Mid Wales Tourism’s chief executive, chairman Rowland Rees-Evans and Adrian Greason-Walker, from the Wales Tourism Alliance (WTA), will all give updates on Welsh Government’s proposals at a members’ forum which follows the formal annual meeting.

Mrs Hawkins will also speak about Mid Wales Tourism’s business plans for 2023, designated the Year of Trails by Visit Wales. She will outline a range of new marketing opportunities, membership benefits and the business support available to members.

She believes it will be more important than ever for tourism and hospitality businesses to work together in the predicted challenging economic climate in 2023.

“I hope that as many members as possible are able to attend the annual meeting to hear the important updates, give their views and help shape the direction of Mid Wales Tourism in the coming year,” said Mrs Hawkins.

“It’s important that all Mid Wales tourism businesses are aware of the changes to the self-catering taxation rules in Wales that will be introduced next April. They also need to be aware of the other Welsh Government proposals that are in the pipeline for the tourism and hospitality industry.”