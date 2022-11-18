Notification Settings

White Ribbon Day walks planned but football match cancelled because of weather forecast

By Sue Austin

A charity football match between a Powys County Council team and Caersws Reserves planned for Sunday (20) at Caersws has been cancelled.

Matthew Dorrance

The event, arranged in support of White Ribbon UK, has been called off because of concerns about the adverse weather forecast for the day and the need to protect the playing surface at the Recreation Ground,

Three walks planned for White Ribbon Day on November 25 will still go ahead starting at 2pm from Park Street Family Centre in Newtown, County Hall in Llandrindod Wells and Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon. People of all genders are encouraged to take part.

White Ribbon UK is part of the global White Ribbon movement seeking to end male violence against women and girls, by engaging with men and boys.

“We are really disappointed that we have had to cancel our plans for a football match to mark White Ribbon Day 2022,” said Councillor Matthew Dorrance, whose portfolio includes supporting the White Ribbon movement, "but there will still be a chance to show your support by joining one of the three walks we have organised.

“I would also like to encourage men and boys in Powys to make the White Ribbon promise to never commit, excuse or remain silent about violence against women and girls, which can be done online on the White Ribbon UK website: https://www.whiteribbon.org.uk.

“This is particularly apt at the moment as violence against women and girls tends to increase around major sporting events like the FIFA Men’s World Cup.”

Powys County Council is a White Ribbon accredited organisation which means it has made a commitment to ending violence against women in Powys communities, improving its own workplace culture and ensuring the safety of its female employees.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

