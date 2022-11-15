Notification Settings

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car

By Dominic RobertsonMid WalesPublished:

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash with a car.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash

The crash took place at around 7.35am, on the A483 at Refail, at the junction with the B4385 to Berriew.

Police and the ambulance service attended the incident, which led to the road being closed until around 10.35am.

The rider was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment on injuries "not believed to be life threatening" according to police.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at approximately 7.35am, to a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike near Welshpool.

"We deployed a rapid response vehicle and an emergency ambulance to scene. One patient was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by e-mailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Dominic Robertson

