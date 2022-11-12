Notification Settings

Steaming forward with Santa specials

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Families can enjoy a trip into Mid Wales for Santa specials on the Corris Railway.

aThey are limited tickets for Santa Specials on December 10 and 11.

The Santa Special will be running every 90 minutes from 11am to 3.30pm on both days and tickets can be pre-booked through the railway’s website corris.co.uk .

Work continues on the railway's new Falcon 0-4-2ST steam locomotive at Alan Keef Ltd.

Buffers made by Corris Railway Society’s volunteers at Maespoeth Junction workshops have been fitted to the front and rear of "locomotive number 10".

A spokesperson said: "The volunteers have also been busy continuing work on a new carriage which the new locomotive will eventually have. They have also fitted sprung buffers to the railway’s ex-Trecwn vans and installed a slate roof to a heritage carriage shed."

The railway’s Christmas cards and 2023 calendar which raise money for the work can be purchased from the online shop.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

