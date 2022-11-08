Caravan park extension approved by planners

Henstent Holiday Park at Llangynog

In May, Sam De Gregory of Palé Wood Holiday Park applied to Powys County Council for planning permission for seven new static caravans to be sited at Henstent Holiday Park in the Tanat Valley near the village of Llangynog.

The proposal comes after a previous planning application for eight static caravans which was only pulled in April.

The holiday park already has 41 static holiday caravans which are operated on a private ownership basis, and also has 25 touring caravan pitches.

Henstent is one of two parks operated by Palé Wood Holiday Park Ltd, and was bought by the company in 2017.

Originally the caravan park was established in the 1970s.

The site is a paddock to the east of Henstent Caravan Park, has the B4391 road to the south, the Tanat River to the north, and agricultural land to its east going towards Llangynog.

Planning officer, Gwyn Humphreys said: “It is noted the proposed addition of a further seven static caravans at the site would complement the existing tourism facilities, and it is therefore deemed the proposal would fundamentally with policy and the principle of development.

“The proposed development would, not cause any adverse or large-scale impact upon the character of the surrounding landscape on this occasion.

“In light of the above assessment, it is considered that the proposed development fundamentally complies with relevant planning policy and the recommendation is therefore one of conditional consent.”

In documents supporting the proposal, agent Philippa Davey of Savills explained the scheme is due to a “boom” in UK domestic tourism.

She believed the current strong demand for domestic holidays is the result of a post-Brexit economic landscape and coronavirus pandemic.