Lib Dems accuse Tories of 'hypocrisy' over schools row

Powys County Council leader, Councillor James Gibson-Watt.

Powys County Council leader, Councillor James Gibson-Watt has defended his under-fire education chief, Councillor Pete Roberts, who was criticised by Conservative and Plaid Cymru group leaders, as well as many residents for suggesting the online learning option.

Councillor Gibson-Watt said: “I want to make it clear the proposal to close schools one day a week would be an absolute last resort.

“After Covid-19 the last thing any of us want to see is children missing out on more time in class and parents being forced to spend more money on heating at home.

“However, the Conservatives do not have a leg to stand on when it comes to criticising emergency planning.

“It is the sheer inaction of their party that has led us to this position.

“Councils across the UK, whatever party they are run by, are being pushed to the brink by inaction on energy costs from the UK Government.

“It’s not only schools under pressure, but also hospitals, care homes or any public service that needs to heat buildings.

“If the Conservatives had listened to the Liberal Democrats when we suggested it over a year ago and introduced a real windfall tax, we could be in a much better position.

“The Conservative Government (at Westminster) is forcing public service providers up and down the UK to consider drastic options.

“Hopefully, they won’t need to be taken – but it would be irresponsible for us not to plan for the worst case scenarios.”

It emerged earlier this week that being taught online for one day a week was among a number of ideas for Powys County Council schools to consider helping deal with spiralling energy costs.

Other ideas included not filling vacant posts – with staff expected to cover the workload, and children wearing coats in school.