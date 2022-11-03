Councillor 'astonished' at plans that could see schools teach pupils at home one day a week

EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY MARCH 22..Undated file photo of school teacher looking stressed next to piles of classroom books. The coronavirus pandemic has led to anxiety and lower levels of happiness among teachers, a report suggests. Issue date: Monday March 22, 2021. PA Photo. The first lockdown in March resulted in a decline in the wellbeing of school staff compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER). See PA story EDUCATION Teachers. Photo credit should read: PA Wire.

Powys County Council's Lib Dem cabinet member in charge of education Pete Roberts confirmed earlier this week that the "every option" was being considered for schools in Mid Wales due to budget pressures.

The authority said it will be up to schools individually to decide on cost saving measures, but other options are said to include not replacing staff who leave.

Councillor Aled Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives on Powys County Council said he was concerned at the proposals and the impact they could have on pupils – and parents.

He said: "I’m astonished with these comments made by the Liberal Democrat Cabinet member for Education at Powys County Council. Has he thought through the impact of his suggestions? How many classes will be left without teachers? Can children learn effectively in the cold? What will the impact be on our children’s learning?

"The savings will be small, if any, once mitigation is put in place.

"The impact on learning is one of the biggest concerns, Estyn where very clear on the negative impact on children of on-line learning from their own homes. Issues with numeracy and literacy skills, particularly oracy skills were highlighted in their 2021-2022 annual report.

"There will clearly be further impacts on the family, especially if both parents work, there would potentially be additional heating and food costs and no access to hot free school meals.

"The impact on teachers must not be forgotten, they are currently working extremely hard. To increase their workload even further due to covering for unfilled vacancies is dangerous."

Mr Roberts said that the council was providing advice and that the decisions would be for individual schools themselves.

He said: “We expect to see the full impact of energy price rises over the next financial year and it is essential that schools are aware of the potential severity of the situation they face in preparing their budgets.

“That is why officers prepared a financial management toolkit for schools containing detailed budgetary comparison data and ideas on how to reduce costs around the school of which this is one.