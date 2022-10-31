Council faces call to reinstate communal recycling facilities

Conservative councillor Karl Lewis who represents Llandinam

Councillor Karl Lewis posed a question to Powys County Council’s cabinet member in charge of recycling, Councillor Jackie Charlton, asking for a rethink on the decision to take communal bins away.

“With the ongoing staffing issues Powys County Council are experiencing with refuse collections would it not be wise to call for a temporary halt in removing communal cardboard and glass recycling bins from community areas," said Councillor Lewis.

“Christmas is just around the corner and households typically have more to recycle than in any other periods.

“Winter is typically a time of increased staffing pressures from illness coupled with the chances of winter storms where staff may be prioritised elsewhere which would add to the ongoing issues with missed collections.”

Mr Lewis pointed out that residents living in parts of his ward would face a round trip of over 30 miles to use the recycling facilities in Newtown.

He added: “I would urge the portfolio holder to hold off removing the communal cardboard bin in Llandinam and other areas of Powys and re-instate the glass communal bin until staffing issues are under control.”

Councillor Charlton, cabinet member for a greener Powys, stressed that cardboard recycling banks are not being taken away.

She said: “Cardboard banks are not being removed and there is no intention to do so.

“These are very well used, and this has particularly been the case since Covid and the increase in online shopping.

“The banks that have been removed are the glass and paper banks as these are materials that are recycled at the kerbside."

Councillor Charlton added: “We do appreciate that there have been considerable issues in the north due to the difficulty of recruiting staff.

“From discussions with colleagues in other authorities, this is common across Wales.

“We do have a rolling recruitment process with which we have had some success and will be taking on additional staff shortly, including drivers.

“This should alleviate the problems, but we are not being complacent and will continue to monitor the situation."

She said: “Leaving the glass banks on site or even re-instating them would actually compound the problem as we then need drivers to empty them which are better used on the kerbside rounds.

“Furthermore, the specialist vehicles used have gone beyond their effective life and are causing significant issues and cost in terms of maintaining them.”

Removing the glass and paper banks were part of proposals for £7.7 million in cuts, savings, and income generation that the council needs to make to ensure this year’s budget finishes in a balanced position at the end of next March.

Taking the facilities away would save the council £30,000.